Microsoft Activation Scripts (MAS)

A Windows and Office activator using HWID / KMS38 / Online KMS activation methods, with a focus on open-source code and fewer antivirus detections.

Features

  • HWID Activation
  • KMS38 Activation
  • Online KMS Activation
  • Activation Troubleshoot
  • $OEM$ Folders For Preactivation
  • Change Windows Edition
  • Check Windows-Office Activation Status
  • Available in All In One & Separate Files Version
  • Fully Open Source
  • All Files Are Transparent Batch Scripts
  • Fewer Antivirus Detections

MAS Latest Release

Last Release - v1.8 (16-Mar-2023)
GitHub / GitLab

Download / How to use it?

Method 1 - PowerShell

(Recommended)

  • On Windows 8.1/10/11, right-click on the windows start menu and select PowerShell or Terminal (Not CMD).
  • Copy-paste the below code and press enter
    irm https://massgrave.dev/get | iex
  • You will see the activation options, and follow onscreen instructions.
  • That’s all.

Method 2 - Traditional

  • Download the file from here
  • Right click on the downloaded zip file and extract
  • In the extracted folder, find the folder named All-In-One-Version
  • Run the file named MAS_AIO.cmd
  • You will see the activation options, and follow onscreen instructions.
  • That’s all.

To run the scripts in unattended mode, check here

Activations Summary

Activation Type Supported Product Activation Period
HWID Windows 10-11 Permanent
KMS38 Windows 10-11-Server Until the year 2038
Online KMS Windows / Office 180 Days. Lifetime Activation With Renewal Task

For more details, use the respective activation details in Doc.

To activate unsupported products such as Office on Mac, check here.

Screenshots

