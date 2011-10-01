Intro
Microsoft Activation Scripts (MAS)
A Windows and Office activator using HWID / KMS38 / Online KMS
activation methods, with a focus on open-source code and fewer antivirus
detections.
Features
- HWID Activation
- KMS38 Activation
- Online KMS Activation
- Activation Troubleshoot
- $OEM$ Folders For Preactivation
- Change Windows Edition
- Check Windows-Office Activation Status
- Available in All In One & Separate Files Version
- Fully Open Source
- All Files Are Transparent Batch Scripts
- Fewer Antivirus Detections
MAS Latest Release
Last Release - v1.8 (16-Mar-2023)
GitHub
/ GitLab
Download / How to use it?
Method 1 - PowerShell
(Recommended)
- On Windows 8.1/10/11, right-click on the windows start menu and
select PowerShell or Terminal (Not CMD).
- Copy-paste the below code and press enter
irm https://massgrave.dev/get | iex
- You will see the activation options, and follow onscreen
instructions.
- That’s all.
Method 2 - Traditional
- Download the file from here
- Right click on the downloaded zip file and extract
- In the extracted folder, find the folder named
All-In-One-Version
- Run the file named
MAS_AIO.cmd
- You will see the activation options, and follow onscreen
instructions.
- That’s all.
To run the scripts in unattended mode, check here
Activations Summary
|HWID
|Windows 10-11
|Permanent
|KMS38
|Windows 10-11-Server
|Until the year 2038
|Online KMS
|Windows / Office
|180 Days. Lifetime Activation With Renewal Task
For more details, use the respective activation details in Doc.
To activate unsupported products such as Office on
Mac, check here.
Screenshots
