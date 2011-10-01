A Windows and Office activator using HWID / KMS38 / Online KMS activation methods, with a focus on open-source code and fewer antivirus detections.

To run the scripts in unattended mode, check here

Activations Summary

Activation Type Supported Product Activation Period HWID Windows 10-11 Permanent KMS38 Windows 10-11-Server Until the year 2038 Online KMS Windows / Office 180 Days. Lifetime Activation With Renewal Task

For more details, use the respective activation details in Doc.

To activate unsupported products such as Office on Mac, check here.